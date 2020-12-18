FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy in the Ozarks today, a little rain tomorrow

We have only ONE week until Christmas. The Holiday rush will really get going this week, the good news is the weather overall is staying pretty calm leading up to Christmas Day. There are however a few things you need to keep on the radar.

First off- today we have elevated fire weather risk here in the Ozarks. A combination of gusty winds and warming temperatures means that if fires were to start they could spread rapidly. Take caution, and no outdoor burning today. Only limiting factor will be a slight increase in cloud cover and humidity, so no Red Flag Warnings will be issued.

Gusty winds this afternoon (KYTV)

Temperatures this afternoon are trending warm with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows dip to only 41 degrees.

Some rain and wind this weekend (KYTV)

If you will be shopping for Christmas gifts this weekend, have a rain jacket Saturday to start the shopping. You can shed the jacket by noon.

Some rain and wind this weekend (KYTV)

Surface low pressure will move over the Rockies through northern Missouri. It’ll have a cold front extending from it and bring a slightly cooler air mass into the Ozarks Saturday. Providing some lift along the front, a few showers are possible out ahead of it for the early portion of Saturday. This will also bring clouds into the Ozarks for most. Rainfall accumulations with this look very minimal and I expect temperatures to still warm to the mid and upper 40s Saturday.

Some rain and wind this weekend (KYTV)

Temperatures Sunday are back in the 50s.

We’ll be warming up again Monday and Tuesday. This time with temperatures in the mid 50s and low 60s.

Now, closer to Christmas we’re watching for another opportunity for rain. Timing right now looks to be Dec. 23rd. Then Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking colder and more seasonal. Plan to wear heavy coats as temperatures drop to the 30s and 40s, but wind chills especially in the morning will be in the teens with even some single digit wind chills possible. Brr.

Doesn’t look like we’ll have a white Christmas either, but it will be cold.