Fit Life: Comfort food gift idea

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Fit Life, KY3′s Paul Adler and Dietitian Natalie Allen of Missouri State University are giving you an easy to make gift idea that could wind up comforting your friends and family on a cold winter day.

VEGETARIAN FIVE BEANS SOUP MIX

Prep time: 10 Minutes

Total time: 10 Minutes

INGREDIENTS

 2/3 c dry pinto beans

 2/3 cup dry split green peas (or green lentils)

 2/3 cup dry great northern beans

 2/3 cup black beans

 2/3 cup dry kidney beans

 ½ tablespoon black pepper

 ½ tablespoon paprika

 ½ tablespoon dry mustard

 1 tablespoon dehydrated onion (found in the spice aisle)

 1 teaspoon sea salt

 2 teaspoons garlic powder

 2 teaspoons dried oregano

 ½ teaspoon dried rosemary

 2 bay leaves

 2 vegetable or chicken bouillon cubes

 1 clear quart Mason jars plus lids and rings

 1 small zip lock bag

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In the Mason jar, layer 2/3 cup of pinto beans, shaking the jar gently to level the beans. Then repeat with 2/3 cup of green peas and so on ending with the kidney beans. Set jars aside.

2. In a small bowl, combine all remaining spices. Place spices and bay leaves in a small plastic zip-top baggies.

3. Add bouillon cubes and spice packet to top of jar.

4. Place lids on jars, cover in fabric and ribbon and label as desired.

COOKING DIRECTIONS (TO BE INCLUDED WITH GIFT):

Remove spice bag and bouillon cubes from the jar and set aside. Rinse beans and place in a large stock pot. Cover by 1″ of water. Bring to a boil over high heat and boil for one minute. Remove from heat, cover and let soak for one hour. Drain water off beans. Then, add spice packet, 1-14 ounce can of diced tomatoes and 6 cups of water. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat and simmer for 1-1/2–2 hours until beans are very tender, and soup is thick.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.