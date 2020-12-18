Former Fair Play, Mo. employee charged with forgery, stealing with deceit

FAIR PLAY, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Fair Play, Missouri is picking up the pieces after a former employee stole thousands of dollars.

“Surprised, upset, many things. $100,000 is a big hit to a small city,” said Fair Play councilman, Larry Daniels.

Amy Buckley, a former city employee, admitted to Polk County Investigators to stealing over a 5-year period from the city.

“There was fraudulent use of credit cards and cash missing,” said Fair Play Mayor David Vincent.

County Prosecutors charged Buckley with various criminal offenses relating to forgery and stealing by deceit. According to court records, she issued herself twenty paychecks from January to April 2019.

“Our water sewer report that shows the amount of gallons pumped and sold to customers and the money received didn’t match what was being put in the bank,” said Vincent.

Mayor David Vincent said that wasn’t the only piece of evidence. The external audit for 2018 showed money was gone.

“That’s when we went back to 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014,” said Vincent.

From 2014 to 2019, Vincent said nearly $100,000 went missing. To put it into perspective, he said the city’s annual budget is only $250,000.

“You can do a lot with that money,” said Daniels.

The mayor and council members said they won’t let this happen again and they’ll continue fixing the damages that were made.

“We are contracted to an external audit for the next three years. We have one person receiving the money and depositing. Then one person writing the checks,” said Vincent.

Along with a security camera that sits above the office, symbolizing how the city won’t allow it to happen again.

“It won’t happen again. We will guarantee that,” said Daniels.

