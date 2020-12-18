Greene County collector says most personal property taxes ready online

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Collector Leah Betts announced most 2020 personal property tax statements are now available at HERE. The paper statements will likely go into the mail between December 21 and 23.

Real estate tax payments are still due by December 31 because they were mailed on time. However, the due date for personal property payments has been extended to January 31.

“Thank you for your patience while all the involved County offices have worked through this challenging year,” said Greene County Collector Betts.

Both real estate and personal property and can be paid via the following methods:

· Online HERE

· In person at the Greene County Historic Courthouse located at 940 N. Boonville

· By mail

The collector says there is a group of accounts the assessor’s office is processing. It is a small percentage of accounts but it means that not all statements are yet available; therefore, do not be alarmed if you do not get your statement at this time. Do reach out to the county if you do not receive your statement by January 15. All potential mailings will have an extended due date according to the mailing date.

For questions regarding tax statements, contact the Greene County Collectors Office at 417-868-4036.

