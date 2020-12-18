Advertisement

Greene County collector says most personal property taxes ready online

Greene County Collector's Office
Greene County Collector's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Collector Leah Betts announced most 2020 personal property tax statements are now available at HERE. The paper statements will likely go into the mail between December 21 and 23.

Real estate tax payments are still due by December 31 because they were mailed on time. However, the due date for personal property payments has been extended to January 31.

“Thank you for your patience while all the involved County offices have worked through this challenging year,” said Greene County Collector Betts.

Both real estate and personal property and can be paid via the following methods:

· Online HERE

· In person at the Greene County Historic Courthouse located at 940 N. Boonville

· By mail

The collector says there is a group of accounts the assessor’s office is processing. It is a small percentage of accounts but it means that not all statements are yet available; therefore, do not be alarmed if you do not get your statement at this time. Do reach out to the county if you do not receive your statement by January 15. All potential mailings will have an extended due date according to the mailing date.

For questions regarding tax statements, contact the Greene County Collectors Office at 417-868-4036.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Noah Goes Courtesy: Republic Police Department
Police in Republic, Mo. locate teenager reported missing
Ryan Lindsey, Skylar Brazil and Allison Cunningham all faces murder charges in a Baxter County,...
Three charged with murder after body recovered from burned car in Baxter County, Ark.
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,550+ new cases; Arkansas adds record 3,000+ cases

Latest News

The pandemic has put a strain on the arts. Ticket sales down. Many are having trouble staying...
Springfield Little Theatre feels impact of pandemic
Engineers and operators monitor holiday shopping traffic
Traffic engineers prepare for busy holiday shopping weekend
Traffic Engineers prepare for busy holiday shopping weekend
Springfield engnieers prepare for busy holiday shopping traffic
Rough Country Rustic Furniture
Furniture company at center of KY3 investigation ordered to pay nearly $1.2 million to former customers