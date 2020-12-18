Man charged in Bolivar child’s death ruled unfit to stand trial

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Polk County judge ruled Chad Baker, a man charged in a Bolivar child’s death, unfit to stand trial.

Judge Lisa Henderson ruled Baker mentally unable to stand trial during a court session Friday. He was ordered to state custody for the time being for mental treatment, according to court records.

The case is up for further review on June 11, 2021.

Baker faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action in the death of a 12-year-old child.

Court documents obtained by KY3 News in August showed Baker was charged twice over the past few years with endangering the welfare of a child.. He lived with two sons in the Stockton area. A family member says his wife, the boy’s mother, died a few years ago.

Family found the child dead outside his grandparents’ home in Bolivar on August 16. Investigators say his father attacked him outside a barn and he suffered serious blunt force trauma to the head.

Investigators say Chad Baker suffers from schizophrenia and that they had concerns in the past about the child’s safety. The victim’s cousin told KY3 she previously called the Missouri Children’s Division to report concerns.

According to Cedar County court documents, prosecutors charged Baker with endangering the welfare of a child for driving while under the influence of alcohol with two boys in a vehicle in October 2019.

In 2018, also in Cedar County, Baker was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for allowing his older son to fight another boy while he watched. Prosecutors amended the charge to a peace disturbance, per court records.

