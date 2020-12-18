Advertisement

Miracle-Ear Foundation donates hearing aids to Springfield couple in need

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A hearing-impaired Springfield couple received an ultimate holiday gift Thursday.

Samuel and Cari Stolz received a set of hearing aids from the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Samuel and Cari have been hearing-impaired since they were teenagers. The couple has long used lip reading to communicate. When mask mandates went into effect, it became tougher for them to communicate that way.

Thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation, they can now hear what they’ve been missing.

“There’s no lag time in hearing or asking over and over,” said Samuel on the impact of the hearing aids.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 25,000 hearing aids to thousands in need since 1990.

