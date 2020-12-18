Advertisement

Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Noah Goes Courtesy: Republic Police Department
Police in Republic, Mo. locate teenager reported missing
Ryan Lindsey, Skylar Brazil and Allison Cunningham all faces murder charges in a Baxter County,...
Three charged with murder after body recovered from burned car in Baxter County, Ark.
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,550+ new cases; Arkansas adds record 3,000+ cases

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
The pandemic has put a strain on the arts. Ticket sales down. Many are having trouble staying...
Springfield Little Theatre feels impact of pandemic
The federal eviction moratorium is expiring and come January, payments will be due for...
States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows
Greene County Collector's Office
Greene County collector says most personal property taxes ready online