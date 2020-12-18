New task force focuses on drug poisoning deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of deaths from drug overdoses is again climbing. Now, there are new efforts to combat the crisis.

According to the Springfield Fire Chief, emergency services have responded to an average of about 34 overdoses every month this year. There were higher numbers in the months of May and August. Community leaders said it’s clear this crisis is continuing.

“The truth is, not only do we still have the same problem going on now, it’s considerably worse,” said David Stoecker, with Better Life in Recovery.

This year, the Greene County Medical Examiner’s Office saw a nearly 50% jump in overdose deaths. Between March and June of 2019, 24 people in Greene County died from overdoses. This year, during the same time period, that number jumped to 45. In 2018, it was 28; 2017, 33.

Stoecker said last year was a wake up call for many in the community. He hosted the Springfield Overdose Summit, aimed at raising awareness about addiction.

“People weren’t really aware of what was going on and then when we saw those huge spikes, they actually got a glimpse of what was going on and realized it was their coworker’s kid, their next door neighbor, people they really cared about,” he said.

In the fall of 2019, Fire Chief David Pennington said emergency responders saw a double digit increase in overdoses, just in 24 hours. That turned into 40 overdoses, and four deaths, in two weeks, seemingly caused by a batch of drugs laced with fentanyl.

Pennington established a task force to address the immediate issue.

“Our emergency rooms and emergency responders were being inundated with those who were in cardiac arrest as a result from overdose,” he said. “How do we deal with that?”

Pennington’s goal was to continue the conversation about harm reduction and recovery resources for long-term solutions. When the pandemic became a very brutal reality, though, the coronavirus became the priority.

“We’ll trade one work for another, once COVID becomes a little more in the background, we have to get back to the other issues that have been triaged, really, for the sake of the demand of COVID,” he said.

Stoecker said he’s now building another task force focused on drug poisoning and drug poisoning deaths. He’s hoping to join forces with treatment facilities, support groups, behavioral health experts and medical professionals. He plans to host two more summits next year.

“Just because we have one issue doesn’t mean we can ignore another issue, especially since it’s COVID that’s kind of exacerbating the issues we are seeing now,” he said.

Stoecker says his goal is to reduce the stigma of addiction, normalize that struggle, so more people will reach out for help.

“We need to be willing to meet people where they’re at, walk along beside them,” he said.

To get involved with the task force, email david@betterlifeinrecovery.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.