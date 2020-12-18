Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa community members gathered for a solemn vigil Thursday night as the community mourned the deaths of two students.

The candlelight service was held outside the Union Hill Church of Christ.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation indicates the the death of a student Tuesday at Nixa Junior High was a suicide.

The Nixa community also lost a high school student two weeks ago.

On Thursday, community members came together to remember and honor the students with prayer and a moment of silence.

“I hope that they see how much people love them. And for the people that are still here, I hope you see what the aftermath looks like,” said vigil organizer Karen Perry. “If you think that you don’t matter, and that people don’t care and you’re not loved, I want you to look around at these people and the devastation that’s left behind and realize that there’s always hope... always.”

“We can’t eliminate the darkness, but we can try to illuminate some of it,” one speaker at the vigil said Thursday.

