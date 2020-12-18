Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. planning to change to one-way traffic around Downtown Square

Ozark City Hall
Ozark City Hall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Ozark, Missouri, are planning changes for traffic along the Downtown Square.

Starting Sunday, traffic is set to become one-way around the Historic Downtown Square in Ozark.

The changes take effect for West Elm Street, Second Avenue, Wets Church Street, Second Street. Traffic will now flow in a counter-clockwise direction along these streets.

According to John McCart, assistant public works director for the city of Ozark, one-way traffic will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and allow those with disabilities to have more accessible spaces. The current model limited the number of ASA accessible parking spaces around the square.

The four streets around the square will be repaved as the square moves to one-way traffic, McCart said in a video introducing the concept.

“The traffic will be controlled in a manner that only allows vehicles to travel in a counterclockwise path in order to eliminate the two-way traffic, limit the volume of vehicles and ultimately provide a safer working environment for the construction crews,” said the city of Ozark in a news release earlier this month. “Additionally, signage will be placed throughout the square to ensure that motorists and pedestrians can properly avoid the active work zones.”

One-way traffic around the square is part of a major revitalization effort in downtown Ozark. In recent weeks, crews have been working to make significant improvements to the city’s water and sewer utilities. A contractor began construction on the north side of the Central Business District, progressing to the south at a steady rate.

If you have additional questions about the upgrades, you can contact Ozark city staff at 417-581-2407.

