Police investigate shooting death in north Springfield
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting death Friday afternoon in north Springfield.
Officers responded to the 2300 block North Pierce Avenue just before 3 p.m. Friday.
A spokesperson from the Springfield Police Department confirmed the shooting was fatal, but additional details on the investigation remain limited.
This is a developing story. Details are limited and we will update as more information becomes available.
