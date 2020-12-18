REPORT: J.C. Penney expected to close more stores in March 2021, including West Plains location

(KY3) - J.C. Penney, one of the largest U.S. retailers to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the pandemic, is expected to close more stores in the upcoming months.

The company has closed more than 150 stores since filing for bankruptcy.

According to a report Friday from USA TODAY, J.C. Penney will close another 15 stores by the end of March.

“As part of our store optimization strategy that began in June with our financial restructuring, we have made the decision to close an additional 15 stores,” J.C. Penney said in a statement to USA TODAY. “These stores will begin liquidation sales later this month and will close to the public in mid to late March.”

J.C. Penney’s location in West Plains at the Southern Hills Center is among the 15 expected to close, according to a blog from the company. Stores will also close in 14 other states.

