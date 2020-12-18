Springfield engnieers prepare for busy holiday shopping traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Saturday before Christmas and the days leading up to Santa Clause’s arrival are the busiest shopping days of the year, both in the stores and on the roads.

“We usually see an increase in traffic volume near the popular shopping areas starting around mid-November, and they continue to increase as we get closer to Christmas,” explained Jason Saliba, professional engineer with the City of Springfield.

Traffic is monitored all day long, and operators and engineers collect data and information to ensure drivers are safe. Saliba explained that there are pre-programmed traffic signal timing plans specifically made for the holiday shopping season.

This year; those timing plans have not been needed as much. He explained that the traffic volume had worked its way back up since the pandemic’s peak to about 90 percent of what engineers saw last year.

While they don’t know what to expect this holiday shopping season amid the pandemic, Saliba said it’s all hands on deck. If there are any situations or congestion, they’re on it and can change light signals to keep traffic flow.

However, it’s a group effort, while traffic management is keeping the flow going remotely, there are things a motorist can do on their part.

“When the traffic cue starts moving and a driver is distracted on their phone, every second they’re distracted on their phone and the traffic ahead of them starts to move. That’s a second wasted for them, not only for them, but everyone behind them as well. So stay off your phone for safety and efficacy.”

Saliba said to avoid popular shopping areas if you want to bypass the traffic. Battlefield, Campbell, and Glenstone are the main roads engineers see high traffic volume during the holiday shopping weekend.

Another tip engineers said to follow is to steer clear of left turns, and if you need to make one take it sooner than later. Although it may sound odd, Saliba said those left turns are typically going to slow you down the most and cause delays.

