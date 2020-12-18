Springfield Little Theatre feels impact of pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The pandemic has put a strain on the arts. Ticket sales are down. Many are having trouble staying open.

The Springfield Little Theatre has felt that impact too.

The non-profit sent out an email explaining it was in dire straits financially on Decemeber 15, eight months after the pandemic began.

The email explains how much of a hit they’ve taken.

This includes sales of their season passes and donations.

In 2019 the organization sold 783 of the Patron Ticket Subscriptions. In 2020, it only sold 202.

Representatives say financially this looks like a $100,000 loss in revenue.

The art sector in Springfield generates around $29.9 million a year to the community.

In the past eight months, it lost around $1.1 million.

“The arts play a major role in downtown life in Springfield,” Executive Director of the Springfield Little Theatre says Beth Domann. “Whenever there is a show downtown, all businesses feel an uptick.”

People grab drinks before or after. Maybe dinner. The average person who sees a show downtown will spend at least $12 somewhere else.

And having such strong arts here is a draw for recruitment in Springfield.

”When companies are recruiting people when hospitals are recruiting people and the doctors are coming in or lawyers or accountants or business people, one of the things they ask is how are the arts in Springfield,” Domann says. “And the fact that we have an opera and a ballet and a symphony, and a theater of this quality is huge. It’s unheard of theaters this size. And that makes a big difference just in businesses being able to recruit the talent that they want to bring in.”

The Springfield Little Theatre has been able to keep the doors open so far thanks to help from the Greene County CARES Act.

According to the CARES Act Relief Fund Transparency Dashboard, which shows how the Greene County CARES Act money was distributed, it received $68,000 of the $34 million dollars that went back into our community.

But the next six months are uncertain.

According to the National Independent Venue Association, 90% of all independent venues and promoters report they will close permanently without additional funding from the state or federal government.

The Springfield Little Theatre says they aren’t in a position where they can for sure avoid closing their doors at some point.

They are asking for community support to keep the theatre alive.

During normal times 527 people fill this theatre. So only being able to fill 130 seats because of guidelines is a major hit.

That’s why they have joined theaters around Missouri with the Missouri Entertainment alliance.

The group has been speaking to the Missouri legislators to allocate more CARES Act funds to independent venues.

At this point, nothing has come of it.

“If it goes on another six months I don’t know,” Domann says. “Honestly I don’t know. We probably will be closed for a period of time. To try to revamp as most art organizations probably would be. In the performing arts, you’ve got twelve million people who are out of work. Twelve million people.”

