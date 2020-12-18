Springfield Public Schools to start new semester with mix of in-person, virtual learning days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools will start its new semester with a mix of in-person and virtual learning days for all students following winter break.

The district shared initial scheduling plans for the new semester Friday afternoon.

SPS leaders have monitored data with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department over the last few weeks to determine if the district could possibly increase in-person learning days in January.

The district will stick with its current learning schedule amid the pandemic, which includes the following arrangements:

Grades 9-12: Two days of in-person learning.

Grades K-8: Four days of in-person learning.

Wednesdays will remain a virtual learning day for all students to allow for a thorough cleaning of facilities.

Full-time virtual learning remains an option for those who have selected this model.

Springfield Public Schools begins its new semester on Jan. 4.

“When school begins in January, SPS will continue monitoring data with the health department to assess the impact of Winter Break on COVID-19 cases among students and staff,” the district said in a statement Tuesday.

In late January, the district will make a decision regarding the possibility of additional in-person learning days for the month of February and beyond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.