Springfield teen the first to ring bell outside Mercy Pediatric Center after beating cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a big deal when someone gets to ring the bell at a hospital’s cancer center, showing they’ve beaten the disease.

Isai Martinez, a 17-year-old Springfield resident, was able to fulfill that special moment Thursday afternoon at the Mercy Pediatric Center.

His friends and family weren’t allowed inside to share in his celebration, so a new bell was installed outside so everyone could celebrate together. Isai became the first cancer survivor to give the bell a ring, doing so next to loved ones who were part of his fight against cancer.

“When you think of the ringing of the bell it’s like victory, right? When I hear a bell, it’s a joyous sound, and so I thought this is great. My son is going to ring that bell and it’s a very touching feeling,” said Isai’s mother Yesenia Martinez.

Isai shared a message to other kids battling the disease.

“Never give up, and I know you guys can get through this like I’m doing right now,” said Isai.

Isai says he’s looking forward to his hair growing back and being able to go swimming again.

In addition to the new bell, the outdoor space at Mercy includes several giant, friendly insects to bring smiles to kids’ faces.

