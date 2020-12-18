Advertisement

Springfield teen the first to ring bell outside Mercy Pediatric Center after beating cancer

By Joey Schneider
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a big deal when someone gets to ring the bell at a hospital’s cancer center, showing they’ve beaten the disease.

Isai Martinez, a 17-year-old Springfield resident, was able to fulfill that special moment Thursday afternoon at the Mercy Pediatric Center.

His friends and family weren’t allowed inside to share in his celebration, so a new bell was installed outside so everyone could celebrate together. Isai became the first cancer survivor to give the bell a ring, doing so next to loved ones who were part of his fight against cancer.

“When you think of the ringing of the bell it’s like victory, right? When I hear a bell, it’s a joyous sound, and so I thought this is great. My son is going to ring that bell and it’s a very touching feeling,” said Isai’s mother Yesenia Martinez.

Isai shared a message to other kids battling the disease.

“Never give up, and I know you guys can get through this like I’m doing right now,” said Isai.

Isai says he’s looking forward to his hair growing back and being able to go swimming again.

In addition to the new bell, the outdoor space at Mercy includes several giant, friendly insects to bring smiles to kids’ faces.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield masking ordinance issued.
Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come
Former Springfield City Councilman Tommy Bieker passed away this weekend after battling...
Anti-masker becomes mask supporter after hearing former Springfield city councilman’s dying wish
Scott Haymes recovering from COVID
“Walking miracle” leaves Mercy Springfield, nurses say they “needed this too”
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,550+ new cases; Arkansas adds record 3,000+ cases
Strong south winds are forecast Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy Warm Friday

Latest News

Springfield teen the first to ring bell outside Mercy Pediatric Center after beating cancer
Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
Nixa community mourns the deaths of two students, holds candlelight vigil in memory
On Thursday the Moderna vaccine moved a step closer to distribution with approval by an FDA...
Springfield’s CoxHealth excited for Moderna vaccine, hopes for arrival by Monday