Springfield’s CoxHealth excited for Moderna vaccine, hopes for arrival by Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Late Thursday afternoon, the FDA’s advisory committee endorsed Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

The FDA plans to give its final overall approval on Friday which comes as good news for CoxHealth, who is using the Moderna vaccine exclusively to inoculate its employees.

On Thursday, CoxHealth was anxiously awaiting the arrival of 7,000 doses of Moderna in preparation for their vaccinations starting Monday.

But no trucks showed up.

“Our pharmacy is keeping me informed and when it’s on its way we’ll know,” said Steve Edwards, CoxHelath’s President/CEO. “We want to welcome that truck when it comes!”

But if the final approval is given by the FDA on Friday and all goes as planned Cox will vaccinate its first employees on Monday at 5 p.m. in a symbolic moment.

“About the same time we give our first vaccine is the first time the Bethlehem star will show,” Edwards said of the event coinciding with the celestial occurrence. “It shows every 20 years, the Christmas star, and this will be the brightest it’s been in 800 years. So that’s a real hallelujah moment for us.”

“This is probably the greatest scientific medical feat that we’ll see in our lifetimes to be honest,” added Dr. Robin Trotman, CoxHealth’s Infectious Disease Specialist.

Trotman also mentioned there is a lot of misinformation on social media about the COVID-19 vaccines that needs to be debunked.

“Aborted fetuses weren’t used to make this vaccine and it doesn’t transform our DNA,” he said. “The possibility of cancer hasn’t been seen. Regarding the issue of infertility, that’s been debunked. That was actually started by a disgruntled Pfizer employee.”

There’s also been speculation circulating that front-line health care workers at Cox were not given priority over other employees.

Edwards said that’s not true.

“We’ve allowed sign-up based on patient-facing caregivers first,” he pointed out. “If a patient-facing employee signed up early but chose a later date (to get the shot) it’s possible that a registration employee could get it before but we’ve let them (front-line caregivers) have the first choice.”

As for those workers on the front lines, this vaccine will hopefully help them deal with the heavy burden of the last nine months.

“It’s not just death,” Trotman said. “It’s dealing with traumatized patients. It’s dealing with isolation, loneliness, mental health issues, loss of wages and safety. They’re seeing all that at one time. They’re seeing the social divide in our country and so any glimmer of hope right now is welcome.”

“When the polio vaccine happened people fell to the ground crying because of joy and that’s the feeling in healthcare,” Edwards added. “It’s not the feeling everywhere because the knowledge, understanding and proximity to the fight isn’t as close but that’s how our employees generally feel.”

Springfield’s other major health care system, Mercy, is using the Pfizer vaccine that was approved last week and has already started inoculating its employees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

