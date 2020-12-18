Advertisement

The Place: Award winning photographer Randy Bacon

By Michael Gibson
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Award-winning photographer and filmmaker Randy Bacon has a passion for capturing the beauty of people through his camera lens. His photos of people can be seen in his latest gallery called “The Road We Call Home” in art museums in various locations across America.

