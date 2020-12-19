FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Unseasonably warm on this first day of winter

Happy Monday and happy winter! The winter solstice officially happened this morning at 4:02 am CST. That means this is the shortest day and longest night of the year. Despite the lack of daylight today, it will still be incredibly mild this afternoon. I’m expecting highs to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s in spots!

Sunshine all afternoon (kytv)

Warm for the first day of winter (KY3)

It will also be a bit breezy by this afternoon, with winds out of the west and northwest from 10 to 20 mph along with some stronger gusts.

Breezy this afternoon (KY3)

Tuesday will be a very similar day to Monday, but perhaps even warmer with highs in the 60s again. Wednesday is the day to watch as a powerful cold front will be plunging into the region. I have highs that will fall into the 50s with morning rain chances. Right now, it doesn’t appear that we will have much moisture in place, so I’m expecting with get by Wednesday with just some light rain. I can’t rule out a couple of snow flakes on the back side of this system but right now it does not appear that we will have any accumulation. If you are traveling on Wednesday, it looks like the St. Louis area might have a better chance at getting some snowfall.

Some rain showers Wednesday (KY3)

The bigger story with this cold front is going to be the drop in temperatures I’m expecting for the end of the week. Highs by Thursday will plunge into the 30s. We will definitely have the cold temperatures in place for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but it is not looking like a white Christmas for us this year.