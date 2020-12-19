Making sure that all Springfield area healthcare workers have access to COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the coronavirus vaccines in nationwide distribution, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is trying to make sure none of the local health care workers are left out, no matter where they work.

Mercy is getting the Pfizer vaccine and CoxHealth is using Moderna, but the health department is wanting to make sure those who work outside Springfield’s two major hospital systems have the chance to get inoculated as well.

“We live in a community that’s very robust with health care so there are a number of clinics that may not be under the management of the hospital systems,” explained Cara Erwin, the Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. Community Wellness Coordinator. “From orthodontists and dentists to dermatology, OBGYN, even home hospice and home health care workers. So anybody who has direct patient interaction is eligible for a vaccine and the health department is helping to coordinate the distribution of vaccines for those health care clinics.”

So the health department wants to hear from all the healthcare-related businesses that don’t have their own vaccine agreements. You can call them at 417-874-1211 (option 2).

“We want to know how many front-line healthcare workers in your organization are interested in getting the vaccine so we can basically collect a census of how much interest is out there and know how much vaccine to ask for,” Erwin said. “My understanding is we have the ability to make a request for which type of vaccine would be our preference. For example, we wouldn’t be able to request the Pfizer vaccine if we didn’t have a refrigeration system to handle that type of vaccine.”

And if you’re wondering how this effects you as a private citizen? The sooner all the front-line health care workers and long-term care facilities get their people vaccinated, the better for you.

“The more efficiently we get those vaccines to those offices, the quicker then we can move on to those other groups,” Erwin explained. “The 1B and 1C group and then eventually to the general public.”

While most of us will be waiting several more months before we can get vaccinated, there is something you can be doing now.

“My best advice is to do your homework and make sure that you’re looking at reputable sources such as the CDC and the FDA,” Erwin said. “Our biggest concern during this vaccine campaign is going to be the misinformation that spreads like wildfire. The silver lining of the vaccine not being available to everybody today is that we have some time to do our research and really learn the benefits of the vaccine so that when we’re called up, we can get in line first to get it.”

