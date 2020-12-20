Advertisement

70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

By WESH Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:12 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. (WESH) - An employee of a fast food restaurant in Florida received the tip of a lifetime.

Joe Decicco showed up for work and was greeted by strangers who consider themselves friends.

The 70-year-old who has been at the restaurant for 20 years is fondly called “Taco Bell Joe.”

Tricia Phillippi created a Facebook group to spotlight local restaurants and staff during the pandemic.

Members of the group decided to vote for a favorite employee and Decicco won “by a landslide.”

The initial gift of $50 soon swelled to thousands.

“To be part of this and to see this man so touched, it is life-changing for me, so I’m very, very grateful,” Phillippi said.

Decicco said his customers “bring out the best” in him.

“I couldn’t do it without your help,” he said.

Sydney Cichon nominated Decicco and said “he just brings a smile to everybody’s face.”

Raj Gohill was among the hundreds of cash contributors.

“You could have the worst day, but by the time you get through the drive through there, you’re just smiling,” he said.

Decicco says that his customers have touched his life.

“They give me strength. They give me wisdom. They give me vitality,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr undercuts Trump on election and Hunter Biden inquiries