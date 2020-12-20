Advertisement

Burrell Behavioral Health to host virtual “Youth & Suicide” Panel; mental health experts offer tips and answer questions

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health is hosting a live virtual “Youth & Suicide: Supporting our Kids’ Mental Health During the Holidays” Panel from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.

Burrell’s System Director of Communications, Matt Lemmon, says kids have been dealing with mental health concerns and suicidal ideation before the pandemic but COVID-19 has impacted their lives at school, at home and with friends.

“We’re going through a whole bunch of first times, whether it’s with the pandemic, with lockdowns, with quarantines, with wearing masks,” Lemmon says. “Now we’re in our first holiday season under this situation, so that’s really what I think is on everyone’s minds is ‘what is this going to look like?’ and I don’t think we’re ever so worried and so concerned as when it comes to our youth.”

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among teens in the United States. Stephanie Appleby is a mental health expert, working as the Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. However, Appleby is also someone who has attempted suicide in the past and she says she felt isolated and alone.

“A lot of people who attempt suicide just want the pain to end,” Appleby says. “It’s not that they want to die and that’s how it was for me. I just wanted the pain to end and I wanted it to stop and I wanted to not see the look of disappointment in my family’s face anymore when they saw me laying on the couch unable to go to family functions.”

Lemmon says hosting this panel before the holidays is important, since some traditions will look very different this year.

“They’re about to go into this few-week period where there may not be as much oversight,” Lemmon says. “There may be a lot of down time, a lot of alone time and we really feel it’s important to talk to parents, particularly in light of some situations and some tragedies in our communities in recent weeks.”

The panel plans to discuss warning signs that parents, teachers and peers should look out for as well as tips to open up the conversation around mental health and suicide.

Appleby says having those conversations are crucial.

“It was something that our family dealt with,” Appleby says. “However, they dealt with it privately and didn’t want to talk about it and that was the worst thing that they could have done because immediately I felt shameful because I felt different and I had these thoughts.”

Some red-flags Burrell says to look out for includes:

  • Changes in behavior, eating/sleeping habits, etc.
  • Increased anxiousness, sadness, anger or aggression
  • Feeling hopeless
  • Excessive crying or irritation
  • Fatigue or reduced energy
  • Unexplained headaches or body pain -- children and teens often experience physical symptoms in responds to difficult emotions under the surface
  • Difficulties paying attention and concentrating
  • Withdrawing from family and/or friends
  • Avoiding activities enjoyed in the past
  • Using substances
  • Poor school performance or avoiding online schoolwork
  • Irritability and “acting out” behaviors
  • Regression

“It would’ve been helpful for me for someone to say ‘listen, I may not understand what you’re going through right now, but I want you to understand that I’m here with you. I’m here to walk this with you and learn. We’ll learn together,’” Appleby says.

After the panel, Burrell will be taking questions from the participants. You must register online to receive access to the Zoom or you can watch the panel live on Facebook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise