Burrell Behavioral Health to host virtual “Youth & Suicide” Panel; mental health experts offer tips and answer questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Burrell Behavioral Health is hosting a live virtual “Youth & Suicide: Supporting our Kids’ Mental Health During the Holidays” Panel from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21.

Burrell’s System Director of Communications, Matt Lemmon, says kids have been dealing with mental health concerns and suicidal ideation before the pandemic but COVID-19 has impacted their lives at school, at home and with friends.

“We’re going through a whole bunch of first times, whether it’s with the pandemic, with lockdowns, with quarantines, with wearing masks,” Lemmon says. “Now we’re in our first holiday season under this situation, so that’s really what I think is on everyone’s minds is ‘what is this going to look like?’ and I don’t think we’re ever so worried and so concerned as when it comes to our youth.”

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among teens in the United States. Stephanie Appleby is a mental health expert, working as the Executive Director for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. However, Appleby is also someone who has attempted suicide in the past and she says she felt isolated and alone.

“A lot of people who attempt suicide just want the pain to end,” Appleby says. “It’s not that they want to die and that’s how it was for me. I just wanted the pain to end and I wanted it to stop and I wanted to not see the look of disappointment in my family’s face anymore when they saw me laying on the couch unable to go to family functions.”

Lemmon says hosting this panel before the holidays is important, since some traditions will look very different this year.

“They’re about to go into this few-week period where there may not be as much oversight,” Lemmon says. “There may be a lot of down time, a lot of alone time and we really feel it’s important to talk to parents, particularly in light of some situations and some tragedies in our communities in recent weeks.”

The panel plans to discuss warning signs that parents, teachers and peers should look out for as well as tips to open up the conversation around mental health and suicide.

Appleby says having those conversations are crucial.

“It was something that our family dealt with,” Appleby says. “However, they dealt with it privately and didn’t want to talk about it and that was the worst thing that they could have done because immediately I felt shameful because I felt different and I had these thoughts.”

Some red-flags Burrell says to look out for includes:

Changes in behavior, eating/sleeping habits, etc.

Increased anxiousness, sadness, anger or aggression

Feeling hopeless

Excessive crying or irritation

Fatigue or reduced energy

Unexplained headaches or body pain -- children and teens often experience physical symptoms in responds to difficult emotions under the surface

Difficulties paying attention and concentrating

Withdrawing from family and/or friends

Avoiding activities enjoyed in the past

Using substances

Poor school performance or avoiding online schoolwork

Irritability and “acting out” behaviors

Regression

“It would’ve been helpful for me for someone to say ‘listen, I may not understand what you’re going through right now, but I want you to understand that I’m here with you. I’m here to walk this with you and learn. We’ll learn together,’” Appleby says.

After the panel, Burrell will be taking questions from the participants. You must register online to receive access to the Zoom or you can watch the panel live on Facebook.

