Advertisement

KY3 Checklist: Getting your car ready for holiday travel

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The American Automobile Association (AAA), expects a nearly 30-percent decrease in overall holiday travelers amid the pandemic. Predicting a large majority of holiday travelers, about 81 million in total to go by car this year.

Ryan Kuse is a manager at A1 Custom Car Care. He says while fewer travelers are hitting the roads this year compared to last, auto shops’ customer traffic has been average. He says there has been a recent uptick as we approach the holiday, which is typical nearing the holidays.

“The actual amount of customers is about the same. However, it doesn’t feel as spontaneous. Everything seems to be much more planned out, and everyone’s kinda making those adjustments.”

Kuse says the most common thing people are coming in for is oil checks and changes. But there are other important things that need to be checked.

1. Windshield wipers: Changing your wipers will help with visibility. It’s best to change them now as the new year approaches many people forget when and if they replaced their wiper blades.

2. Check your tires: don’t take any chances with your wheels when traveling a great distance in the winter. Your tire pressure, tread, and wheel alignments are crucial for your drives to be smooth.

3. Double-check all fluids: take one last look at your fluid levels and make sure they’re all topped off (vital fluids: like engine oils, coolants, and washer fluids) to help avoid any unnecessary breakdowns during your holiday commute.

4. Don’t forget your emergency winter kit: Once your vehicle is safe for the roads, Kuse says there’s another essential item people forget to pack in the winter-- an emergency preparedness car kit. “Be sure to have some sort of supply box or emergency pack in the vehicle in case of bad weather. If you’re traveling into snow or inclement conditions, have water and blankets and those sort of things, so that you’re ready if you do have any unplanned stops.” For a full list of things to pack in your emergency click here.

Kuse, says it’s important to have a qualified technician go over any safety items on your vehicle and remind you of any past due repairs that may have been neglected or ignored. Although shops may still have holiday availability, Kuse recommends calling and checking ahead before taking your vehicle in.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise