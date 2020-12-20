Man pleads guilty to meth conspiracy case in Camden County

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Kansas City, Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Camden County, Missouri.

Stephen Joseph Sanchez, 35, pleaded guilty before a U.S. Magistrate judge to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court records, Sanchez was arrested at a Camdenton hotel on Oct. 31, 2017. A police officer responded to a report of a man tampering with a motor vehicle in the hotel’s parking lot. Investigators say Sanchez was found on the ground beside a sport utility vehicle when the officer arrived and Sanchez had a bag of marijuana and $8,225 in his pocket.

Later in the investigation, an officer obtained a a search warrant for Sanchez’s bags, finding a cellphone package that contained 158.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Sanchez could face up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. He must also forfeit to the government $8,225 seized by law enforcement. A sentence hearing will be scheduled after the completion of presentence investigations by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lawrence E. Miller. It was investigated by the Camdenton, Mo., Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

