Missouri US Sen. Josh Hawley speaks on virus relief package, direct payments

WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor regarding direct payments of $600 in a nearly $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill approved Sunday by Congress.

Top negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would entail $600 direct stimulus payments for most Americans. It would also establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Sen. Hawley called the direct payments “hardly adequate” and criticized other funding aspects of the proposal. His office released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“So, the work that we’re going to do today—and I hope to see a vote on this floor yet today on this relief—it is a step, a step in the right direction, but it is only a step. And I hope that it will be the beginning, Mr. President, of a better approach. The beginning of actually putting working Americans first, putting their needs, putting their independence, putting their strength, their families, their communities first. That ought to be the economic policy of this nation. That ought to be the economic policy of this body. And I can assure you that is the foundation on which economic recovery will be built, because it’s the working people of this nation who powered the American economy.”

Senator Hawley calls the $600 in direct relief currently being offered in the latest COVID deal a victory for working Americans.



But also voiced that the "levels of support that will be offered to working people are hardly adequate and we should not pretend otherwise." pic.twitter.com/6fhuoaqo1P — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) December 20, 2020

