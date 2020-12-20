Advertisement

Missouri US Sen. Josh Hawley speaks on virus relief package, direct payments

FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks on on Capitol Hill, in...
FILE - In this June 16, 2020 file photo, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks on on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Hawley on Thursday, July 16, 2020, urged Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis' elected prosecutor, accusing Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of abusing her power in her investigation of a white couple who wielded guns while defending their home during a protest. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are being investigated by Gardner's office for the incident on June 28 when several hundred protesters marched by their $1.15 million mansion. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP File)(Tom Williams | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley spoke on the Senate floor regarding direct payments of $600 in a nearly $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill approved Sunday by Congress.

Top negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

The agreement, announced by Senate leaders, would entail $600 direct stimulus payments for most Americans. It would also establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefits, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

Sen. Hawley called the direct payments “hardly adequate” and criticized other funding aspects of the proposal. His office released the following statement Sunday afternoon:

“So, the work that we’re going to do today—and I hope to see a vote on this floor yet today on this relief—it is a step, a step in the right direction, but it is only a step. And I hope that it will be the beginning, Mr. President, of a better approach. The beginning of actually putting working Americans first, putting their needs, putting their independence, putting their strength, their families, their communities first. That ought to be the economic policy of this nation. That ought to be the economic policy of this body. And I can assure you that is the foundation on which economic recovery will be built, because it’s the working people of this nation who powered the American economy.”

CLICK HERE to watch Sen. Hawley’s remarks from Sunday.

