Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While Santa Claus has his workshop up in the North Pole, Brittany Dyer and her wife have their own kind of work shop too in Springfield.

”Farm house furniture mostly is what we specialize in,” said Beautiful Fight Woodworking owner, Brittany Dyer.

Not only are they preparing gifts for the holidays, but it’s their place to escape.

“I had a battle with cancer, and I lost my job. This was something I just needed to create and we needed to help make ends meet at the time,” said Dyer.

So they started up Beautiful Fight Workshop. Like any small business, they were hit by the pandemic, but they can’t seem to catch a break.

”We came out here to the workspace [recently] and realized about 90% of our tools and a lot of our supplies were stolen,” said Dyer.

Dyer said the stolen items totaled at a few thousand dollars.

”I would’ve gladly helped if you just asked. We would’ve given you the shirt off our back to help. It’s not just impacting me and my wife. It’s impacting all of our five employees. It’s impacting all of our customers waiting on Christmas gifts,” said Dyer.

They’re not the only small business facing hardship.

”This week on three separate occasions we had drive-by shooting believed to be with a BB gun,” said Kiss my Gas Scooter co-owner, Matt Kennon.

Owners of Kiss My Gas Scooters on Campbell Avenue said repairs will cost around $10,000.

”They shot a couple of our windows each time. It was three different cars,” said Kennon.

Before they replace the windows, they’ve had a family friend paint the wood boarded with some holiday cheer.

While they’re both dealing with setbacks, both businesses are thankful for those helping during a season of giving.

“We’ve had people reach out to offer to let us borrow their tools until we’re back on our feet,” said Dyer.

”That’s what our Christmas season is. It’s the kids ATVs, kids dirt bikes. Even with the windows broken we’re still going to get those stuff to those kids and it’s still going to be a good Christmas,” said Kennon.

Both businesses are working with the Springfield Police Department and have upgraded their security cameras.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.