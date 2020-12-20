Springfield woman wins $50,000 Powerball prize from Gladstone, Mo. gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman recently won a $50,000 Powerball prize from a gas station in Gladstone, Missouri.

The Missouri Lottery says Pamela Curtis recently won $50,000 from a Powerball purchase at the Hy-Vee at 7117 N. Prospect Ave. in Gladstone.

Curtis won by matching four out of five white-ball numbers, along with the Powerball number drawn on Nov. 25. The winning numbers that night were 2, 57, 58, 60, 65 and the Powerball was 26.

Only 23 Missouri Lottery players have won the $50,000 Powerball prize so far in 2020. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.