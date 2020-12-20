Two men die in Stone County house fire

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men died Saturday evening after a house fire in Stone County.

The fire happened on Roundhouse Road, just outside of the town of Crane.

Firefighters responded shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, while deputies from the Stone County Sheriff also investigated the scene. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither have been identified.

Firefighters with North Stone Northeast Barry County Fire Protection District worked on containing the fire into the morning hours. Chief Nathan McCullough said his crew received help from firefighters in Clever, Billings, Hurley, Crane, Aurora and other areas as well.

McCullough said the home’s rural location and the size of the fire required help from those surrounding fire agencies.

”Water supply, it was just a tough spot for water supply,” he said. " It’s just rural. There are no hydrants in that area so we had to have plenty of tankers.”

Sheriff Doug Rader says the fire does not appear suspicious at this time and no arrests have been made.

Some neighbors also witnessed the fire.

“I can’t imagine what that family is going through,” neighbor Genese Garner said. " It’s just heart breaking.”

On Sunday, a few crackling pieces of wood, flames and smoke are all that remained of the home. Garner said she had never seen so many firetrucks on her road before.

”I looked out my kitchen window and could just see a big ball of fire,” she said. “Just unbelievable.”

Neighbors said the news is devastating, but the response efforts were admirable.

”Out in the wilderness so to speak, I have to admit the fire department and all were here in no time,” Garner said.

She built the home with her husband several years back, later selling. She said it was hard for her too see it now in ashes, but she said it is even harder to hear about her neighbors’ terrible loss.

“My heart just broke for them to see their home and everything own go up in smoke,” she said. “And that’s bad enough but it’s harder when you lost some loved ones.”

Garner said her heart pours out to her neighbors, who are people she described as always helping her during her own tough times.

“They are good people,” she said. “It’s hard to describe some people, but they would give you their shirt of their back.”

With a home left in rubble and losing loved ones right around the holidays, Garner says her small community is making sure the family gets all the support they need.

”They were there for me and I’ll be here for them,” she said. “And they know I’ll do whatever I can. It’s like pay it forward, you do what you can.”

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.