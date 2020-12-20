Multiple earthquakes rattle Wichita on Saturday, including city’s largest in at least five years

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Multiple earthquakes rattled Wichita on Saturday, with the largest measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale. That makes the trembler the largest on record in the city in the last five years, although its still is considered relatively small.

The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0. The Wichita Eagle reports that the earthquake was recorded at 12:47 p.m. with an epicenter near where around a dozen tremblers had been reported in the past month.

The Kansas Geological Survey reported at least two others happened Saturday; one with a magnitude of 3.0 at 11:42 a.m. and another with a 2.9 magnitude at 12:40 p.m. A possible fourth quake also may have taken place around 12:52 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.