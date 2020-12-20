Woman killed in Douglas County hit-and-run crash, authorities seek suspect

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver struck and killed a woman Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriffs Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Sunday at Highway N.

Investigators say a woman from Squires, Missouri, was killed, but did not identify the victim.

The sheriff’s office will review surveillance videos from the area.

If you have any information on the crash or were around the Highway N area from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020.

