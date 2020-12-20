Advertisement

Woman killed in Douglas County hit-and-run crash, authorities seek suspect

(KWTX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver struck and killed a woman Sunday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Douglas County.

The Douglas County Sheriffs Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Sunday at Highway N.

Investigators say a woman from Squires, Missouri, was killed, but did not identify the victim.

The sheriff’s office will review surveillance videos from the area.

If you have any information on the crash or were around the Highway N area from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-683-1020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise