Advertisement

2 charged with second-degree murder, child abuse in death of child in Benton County, Mo.

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a death investigation.(Benton County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - The Benton County, Mo. prosecutor filed a murder charge Monday morning in the beating death of a four-year-old child.

Authorities arrested two in the investigation, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, of a neighboring Cole Camp residence. They each face second-degree murder, felony assault and child abuse charges.

A four-year-old girl died Sunday morning near Cole Camp. Investigators responded to a home near Buckskin Lane around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sheriff Eric Knox says the girl was beaten from head-to-toe. Sheriff Knox says the child’s father told authorities his daughter “had been beaten, submerged in a pond, then left to freeze on the bank before being taken back into the residence.” Investigators say the couple did it to beat the demon or evil out the mother and the child.

Investigators say the mother of the child who died and the child’s two-year-old brother were also found severely beaten. Both are recovering at a hospital in Sedalia. Sheriff Knox believes this abuse has been going on for a couple of weeks and an instrument was involved.

“To see a child in any kind of distress is terrible for first responders,” said Sheriff Knox. “In something to this magnitude, with a severe beating the child went through and the trauma she went through, it is very traumatic for everyone involved.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident and says more arrests are possible.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise