Advertisement

Arkansas needs 2nd-half rally to beat Oral Roberts

FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half...
FILE - Arkansas coach Eric Musselman reacts on the sidelines against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark., in this March 4, 2020, file photo. Arkansas will have a distinctly different look this season. Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones left school early and declared for the NBA Draft, leaving the Razorbacks without their combined 39 points per game. A host of newcomers will have opportunities for second-year coach Musselman. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, FIle)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Justin Smith scored 22 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and Arkansas had a big second half to beat Oral Roberts 87-76 on Sunday.

Despite the Razorbacks’ (7-0) 58-32 rebounding advantage, and 57-point second half, Oral Roberts (3-5) proved difficult to put away.

Leading 82-74 with 84 seconds left, Arkansas’ Desi Sills fouled Francis Lacis on his 3-point shot attempt to send him to the foul line. Lacis converted two of three shots making it a two possession contest. Jalen Tate grabbed the defensive rebound on Lacis’ miss, got the ball to JD Notae who fed Smith on the break for a dunk to seal it. Notae sank a pair of free throws on Arkansas next possession for a 10-point lead with 47 seconds left.

Oral Roberts built a 40-30 halftime lead and took advantage of Arkansas’ 30% shooting (12 for 40) which included 14 misses on 16, 3-point shot attempts.

After the break, Arkansas settled down and used its size advantage to take control of the interior and made 20 of 37 and shot just eight 3s. Moses Moody scored 18 points, Sills scored 16 with 10 rebounds and Notae scored 15.

Kevin Obanor scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Eagles, RJ Glasper scored 14, Kareem Thompson 13, Max Abmas and DeShang Weaver 11 each.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Tony La Russa speaks during an induction ceremony at...
Tony La Russa pleads guilty to lesser charge to end DUI case
Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell (26) crosses the goal line past New Orleans Saints...
Mahomes’ theatrics highlight Chiefs’ win over Saints
Chiefs @ Saints