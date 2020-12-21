City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City of Nixa, Mo. Mayor Brian Steele signed an emergency order extending the current requirement to wear face coverings (when not able to maintain at least six feet distance from others while present at any location other than your primary residence) through the end of the state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration of emergency and the masking order will terminate when safe and appropriate to do so by either the mayor or city council.

Mayoral Order #6, which initiated the mask mandate, was originally written to expire at 11:59pm December 31 and Mayoral Order #7 simply extends Mayoral Order #6 to remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency.

Why was the mask order extended?

This order was issued and extended for the purpose of preventing or limiting the spread of COVID-19, with the intent to save lives and in the interest of public health.

Mayor Steele initially decided to issue this order upon hearing from regional medical experts regarding the strain which high numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations were putting on their staff and facilities. The order is being extended because the strain on our local health systems continues, and health officials are still urging citizens to maintain social distance and wear masks as a way to minimize the spread of the pandemic.

Both regional hospital systems and the Christian County Health Department have urged the city to extend the mask mandate to limit the spread of the disease. The CDC and our regional health systems have also referred to the scientific evidence that mask wearing is an effective way to slow or prevent the spread of the pandemic.

To see the latest COVID-19 data regarding Christian County residents, visit the Christian County Health Department website: www.christiancountyhealth.com/covid-19.html

Questions about the order?

Learn more at www.nixa.com/community/covid-19-information

Wish to report a violation of the order?

You may send an email to cityhall@nixa.com to report a violation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.