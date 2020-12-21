College of the Ozarks leader Jerry Davis appointed to president’s advisory 1776 Commission

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis has been appointed to President Donald Trump’s Advisory 1776 Commission.

An executive order issued on Nov. 2 called for the commission to be formed. President Trump appointed 18 members Friday to the commission, a group intended to promote patriotic education across the United States.

The commission also plans to offer recommendations to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Davis and other appointed members will serve two-year terms on the commission. He has served as president for College of the Ozarks for 33 years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.