Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who hit and killed a woman

NEAR AVA, Mo. (KY3) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking at surveillance video to try and identify a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run Sunday morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Julia Hicks, 73, of Squires died after she was hit on Highway N southeast of Ava around 2 a.m. The driver left the scene.

If you live in that area and saw any vehicle between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (417) 683-1020.

