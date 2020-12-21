Advertisement

Former SWC rivals TCU, Arkansas to meet in Texas Bowl

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Former Southwest Conference rivals TCU and Arkansas will meet in the Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve. It will be the 71st meeting between the schools and the first since 2017. The Horned Frogs are on a three-game winning streak and won five of their final six games after losing three of their first four. The Razorbacks are on a four-game losing streak, including a 52-3 rout at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in their last game. They won only three games.

Arkansas (3-7 SEC) vs. TCU (6-4, 5-4 Big 12), Dec. 31, 8 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Houston

TOP PLAYERS

Arkansas: Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks has thrown for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

TCU: Sophomore quarterback Max Duggan threw for 1,795 yards and 10 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

NOTABLE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are on a four-game losing streak, including a 52-3 rout at the hands of No. 1 Alabama in their last game. They won only three games.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are on a three-game winning streak. They won five of their final six games after losing three of their first four.

LAST TIME

TCU beat Arkansas 28-7 in 2017. The Razorbacks are 44-24-2 all-time against their former Southwest Conference rivals.

BOWL HISTORY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are in a bowl for the first time since 2016 and in the Texas Bowl for the second time. They are 15-24-3 overall in the postseason.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are in the Texas Bowl for the second time and are in a bowl for the 20th time in 23 seasons. They are 17-16-1 overall in bowl games.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

