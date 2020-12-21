Advertisement

Governor Parson Announces $10.1 Million in Additional A+ Scholarship Funding

One OTC student says her scholarship was a “blessing.”
Ozarks Technical Community College
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Governor Mike Parson has announced that he will add an additional $10.1 million for the A+ scholarship program.

This includes $4.9 million in CARES Act funding and $5.2 million in supplemental funding to be proposed in the governor’s recommended budget.

The pandemic has meant more students are utilizing the A+ program than originally anticipated in the state’s budget. As a result, community colleges are facing a shortfall in funding for the program.

For some students, this scholarship has been a huge financial burden off their shoulders.

“Honestly A+ is a blessing and has covered most of my schooling,” said Eden Schweitzer a student at OTC. “It’s the reason I am where I am at and I don’t want to have a lot of debt. I’m going into dental and that’s a lot of schooling. So, A+ will cover four years of an allied health program at OTC and I was like wow that is so much money I do not have to pay for and I’m all in.”

The A+ scholarship program provides scholarship funds to eligible graduates of A+ designated high schools who attend a participating public community college or vocational or technical school as well as certain private two-year vocational or technical schools.

To get the scholarship students need good attendance, a strong GPA, and they have to mentor or tutor students.

For more information on the scholarship, click HERE.

