Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a lost Aussie mix with one blind eye

This lost Aussie mix is blind in one eye
This lost Aussie mix is blind in one eye(KYTV)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog is a very recognizable breed and he also has a distinguishing characteristic.

“He appears to be blind in his right eye. Not a very common thing to see in a dog but definitely has some type of loss of vision there.”

The other eye is ice blue. He’s mostly an Australian Shepherd and based on his nice coat and good weight, animal control believes he does have an owner.

Someone found him last week running loose in the 2000 block of north Franklin and brought him to the shelter. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or microchip.

If you recognize him, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also visit their website where they have a gallery of pictures of all the dogs and cats there. You can also submit a lost or found animal to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

