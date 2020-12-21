Lost & Found Grief Center offers tips on handling grief around the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This holiday season looks different for most people compared to years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lost and Found Grief Center’s program coordinator, Nannette Thomas, says the holidays can be an especially challenging time for people who have lost a loved one.

“The sense of the season, it can really make your grief harder,” Thomas says. “It can make you feel lonelier. It can make you feel heavier and so if you have a loved one who is grieving, give them extra grace this year.”

It’s been nearly two years since Lindsey Rothrock lost her husband and four-year-old Grace and eight-year-old Jolee lost their dad in a car accident.

“It’s hard because my sister was so little when she lost her dad, so it’s so hard for her to remember him and I was worried she was going to forget him or something,” Jolee Rothrock says.

Grief can be isolating and lonely, especially for those experiencing it now for the first time during COVID-19.

“You do feel kind of like you’re in a bubble and that nobody can really understand this world that you’re living in because they haven’t been through it,” Lindsey Rothrock says.

Traditions are a big part of the holiday season.

”It is really helpful to have some sort of tradition to remember your loved one,” Thomas says. “I think a lot of people find that to be helpful. Maybe even before Christmas Eve begins, you do something to acknowledge your loved one. Maybe it’s having their favorite meal and lighting a candle in their memory, just with your immediate family or very close friends and sharing stories of them.”

However, Thomas says some traditions can be hard to keep up with after a loss.

“Sometimes it’s even harder to continue in those old traditions than to do something that’s completely different and that doesn’t mean throw out every tradition that you’ve ever had but maybe incorporate some new traditions,” Thomas says.

The Rothrock family says sharing stories about their loved one is crucial because it helps make sure those memories live on.

“I think it’s hard for people to remember the fun things they have had with the lost one,” Grace Rothrock says.

“Oftentimes people feel afraid to talk about that person because they think it’s going to make that person sad or it’s going to make someone cry and that’s the opposite of what most people that I’ve met here in this group feel,” Lindsey Rothrock says.

It can be important to take some time to rest, be alone and ask for help when you need it.

“As kind as it is to say ‘let me know if you need anything’ oftentimes that person doesn’t really know exactly what they need,” Lindsey Rothrock says.

Lindsey says for people trying to help, offering specific help makes all the difference. That help can be dropping off a meal, taking the kids to do something fun, or other tangible things.

The Lost and Found Grief Center offers professional grief support to individuals ages four and up. Thomas says group sessions can be beneficial in helping people realize they aren’t alone in their feelings.

