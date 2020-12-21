Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville, Mo. man faces charges in a “road rage” shooting incident in Ozark.

Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused of shooting at another car during an incident last Wednesday. Doennig has been booked into the Christian County Jail without bond. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage, according to the Ozark Police Department.

Holidays tend to see more traffic, which can sometimes lead to more frustration on the road, Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter said.

“The week leading up to Christmas is always a high traffic week,” Carpenter said. “Lots of people out shopping. Lots of people out on our roadways. We just ask that people realize that in advance.”

Carpenter said keeping your distance, watching your speed and staying patient can help prevent “road rage” situations.

”If you’re running late, don’t try to make up for that time with speed in your vehicle,” he said. “The reality of it is that you don’t really make up that much time.”

As Wednesday’s instance in Ozark shows, these type of situations can and do happen. Carpenter said to call highway patrol at *51 or call 911 if you feel threatened.

”We will do everything we can to get into a position to stop that behavior,” he said. “We don’t want it to end up in a wreck or any kind of confrontation on the side of the road.”

If you do find yourself in a confrontation, Carpenter said there is one thing you should never do.

”If somebody tries to get you to pull over, don’t,” he said. “Don’t follow somebody off onto a ramp where there is nobody that can see you or help you. Just slow down, let the person go and just try not to engage in that Don’t stop and pull over and try to get into a verbal altercation. Just keep driving.”

Carpenter also said it can be a good idea to file a police report after you get off the road if the incident was threatening.

