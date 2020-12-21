Advertisement

Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Rogersville, Mo. man faces charges in a “road rage” shooting incident in Ozark.

Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused of shooting at another car during an incident last Wednesday. Doennig has been booked into the Christian County Jail without bond. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage, according to the Ozark Police Department.

Holidays tend to see more traffic, which can sometimes lead to more frustration on the road, Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter said.

“The week leading up to Christmas is always a high traffic week,” Carpenter said. “Lots of people out shopping. Lots of people out on our roadways. We just ask that people realize that in advance.”

Carpenter said keeping your distance, watching your speed and staying patient can help prevent “road rage” situations.

”If you’re running late, don’t try to make up for that time with speed in your vehicle,” he said. “The reality of it is that you don’t really make up that much time.”

As Wednesday’s instance in Ozark shows, these type of situations can and do happen. Carpenter said to call highway patrol at *51 or call 911 if you feel threatened.

”We will do everything we can to get into a position to stop that behavior,” he said. “We don’t want it to end up in a wreck or any kind of confrontation on the side of the road.”

If you do find yourself in a confrontation, Carpenter said there is one thing you should never do.

”If somebody tries to get you to pull over, don’t,” he said. “Don’t follow somebody off onto a ramp where there is nobody that can see you or help you. Just slow down, let the person go and just try not to engage in that Don’t stop and pull over and try to get into a verbal altercation. Just keep driving.”

Carpenter also said it can be a good idea to file a police report after you get off the road if the incident was threatening.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise