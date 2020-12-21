Advertisement

Missouri woman charged in child’s fentanyl death

Jail Cell Generic
Jail Cell Generic(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman is jailed after a girl in her care died after ingesting fentanyl.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 35-year-old Stephanie K. Durbin of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody Dec. 11 on a charge of first-degree abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Police were called to Durbin’s home on May 17 and the girl was found unresponsive. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the child died of “acute fentanyl intoxication.”

A probable cause statement said a man who was at Durbin’s home told police that she was a frequent user of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21, have been booked into the Benton County Jail over a...
Child dies, two others hurt after being beaten in Benton County, Mo.; two suspects behind bars
Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally...
Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Two men killed in Stone County house fire
Two men die in Stone County house fire
It's been a tough year for small businesses and two Springfield retailers can't seem to catch...
Springfield businesses see windows busted, items stolen before Christmas weekend

Latest News

City of Nixa, Mo. extends its masking ordinance amid virus concerns
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 3,100+ new cases; Arkansas adds 1,500+ cases
Aminu Mohammed/Ozarks Sports Zone
Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice
Missouri State Highway Patrol offers “road rage” safety tips after incident in Ozark
Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise