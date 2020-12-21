Advertisement

More vaccine doses arrive in Arkansas as virus deaths rise

Gov. Hutchinson/Little Rock, Ark.
Little Rock, Ark.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas received more doses Monday of coronavirus vaccines as the number of virus-related deaths continued to mount in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said.

The state reported 58 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, though about one-third of those were delayed reports, Hutchinson said. The state saw 1,457 new cases of the virus, and more than 1,000 people remained hospitalized with the virus.

Also Monday, Arkansas began receiving shipments of the newly approved coronavirus vaccine from the drugmaker Moderna, with 5,900 doses expected Monday and additional shipments planned for Tuesday and Wednesday, Hutchinson said. The state also received 18,575 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“While this news provides hope for many, it is a continued concern to see the loss of 58 additional Arkansans ... We must steel our resolve to take every precaution to keep everyone safe,” Hutchinson said.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has increased by nearly 9%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. One in every 189 people in Arkansas tested positive for the virus in the past week.

