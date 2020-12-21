Advertisement

No. 17 Iowa, Missouri renew rare rivalry in Music City Bowl

Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) heads to the bench after being ejected during the first...
Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton (32) heads to the bench after being ejected during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
No. 17 Iowa and border rival Missouri will meet for just the 14th time at the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. The schools will face off for the first time since Iowa won the 2010 Insight Bowl 27-24 in a series where the previous 13 meetings took place between 1892 and 1910. The Hawkeyes come in having won six consecutive games that earned second place in the Big Ten West Division. Mizzou finished 5-5 in the SEC, winning five of its final eight games under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. It’s the first Music City Bowl for both teams.

Missouri (5-5, SEC) vs. No. 17 Iowa (6-2, Big Ten), Dec. 30, 4 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Nashville, Tennessee

TOP PLAYERS

Missouri: RB Larry Rountree III has rushed for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on 209 carries and ranks fourth in the SEC. He’s the 23rd SEC player to surpass 3,500 career yards rushing and has 40 touchdowns.

Iowa: DL Chauncey Golston has 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss. He’s tied for third on the team with 45 tackles with an interception and a forced fumble on the Big Ten’s second-best defense (313.8 yards allowed per game).

NOTABLE

Missouri: The Tigers just missed their second consecutive six-win regular season but are back in the postseason under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. They rebounded from an 0-2 start to win five of their final eight contests in an all-SEC slate and finished third in the East Division.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes enter with a six-game winning streak that earned second place in the Big Ten West Division. They outscored opponents 214-83 during the run, and their two losses were by a combined five points. Their defense ranked third in the conference in scoring defense (16.0). Iowa is 6-5 in bowl games against the current SEC lineup.

LAST TIME

Iowa won 27-24 in the 2010 Insight Bowl, but Missouri leads the series 7-6. The other matchups occurred between 1892-1910.

BOWL HISTORY

Missouri: First appearance in the Music City Bowl, 34th bowl appearance overall. The Tigers are 15-18 in bowls and fell 38-33 to Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, 2018. They’ve lost their last two postseason appearances.

Iowa: First appearance in the Music City Bowl, 34th bowl appearance overall. The Hawkeyes bring a three-game postseason winning streak and are 17-15-1 lifetime.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

