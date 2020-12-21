Advertisement

Police arrest man for setting fire to marijuana operation inside silo in downtown Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after they found him inside a silo in downtown Springfield burning marijuana plants.

Officers responded to the 300 block of East Phelps in reference to several inside vacant silos owned by Missouri State University.

While searching the building, they found a man inside a room. When officers asked him to leave, they began smelling something burning. Officers found a marijuana grow operation inside the room set on fire. The fire burned itself out.

