Police identify teenager shot at Springfield home; ruled accidental

Police ruled the shooting death of Richard Tyler Corbin, 17, of Springfield, Mo. accidental.
Police ruled the shooting death of Richard Tyler Corbin, 17, of Springfield, Mo. accidental.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a teenager shot to death at a home in north Springfield on December 18.

Police ruled the shooting death of Richard Tyler Corbin, 17, of Springfield, Mo. as accidental.

Officers responded to the home in the 2300 block of North Pierce. Officers entered the home and located Corbin with a gunshot wound. He later died at a Springfield hospital. A juvenile at the scene stated she shot Corbin. Police ruled it accidental.

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

