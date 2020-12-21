Advertisement

Springfield group hosts Christmas Eve drive-up meal distribution for those in need

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield-based charity is doing its part to make the holidays brighter.

Lift Up Springfield is hosting a drive-up meal distribution on Christmas Day. The group’s founder says the pandemic is not going to stop them from helping the less fortunate.

”There really isn’t an excuse,” said Dr. Tricia Derges. “If anything this year is even more critical because people the mental health issues they’re just being forgotten and we’re seeing the results of that. if don’t add something bright at this time of year to somebody you wonder what lives you may affect.”

If you would like to donate, drop it off at the Ozark Valley Medical Clinic location on 3529 East Sunshine Street in Springfield. Or drop them off between 9 a.m. and noon on the morning of the Christmas meal drive.

