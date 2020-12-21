Springfield hospitals competing for traveling nurses to fill need for pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As hospitals battle COVID-19, nurses remain in high demand, and there was already a nationwide nursing shortage.

Across their four-state region, Mercy is using more than 300 traveling nurses. Here in Springfield, there are 127 travel nurses helping out at Mercy. Hospitals already reported a shortage of nurses before the pandemic. And COVID-19 infections inside the hospital made it even worse. Travel nurses work on a temporary contract, often employed by an agency working with hospitals.

Derick Johnson, of Wichita, Kansas, has been at Mercy for about three months and is currently working on a COVID-19 unit.

“It is a very busy hospital right now, and I will say the nurses here work hard,” says Johnson.

Since he’s working as a traveling nurse, Johnson’s stay is temporary. “It just kind of depends on the need here. I liked being fairly close to home for a while. So right now, I really can’t say how long I’ll be here, but at least through March.”

Hospitals compete for the travel nurses. Mercy says it is paying more than usual for those travel nurses. Mercy’s chief nursing officers says the pandemic has been like a marathon for nursing staff, and they’re looking for backup anywhere they can.

“We’ve got nurses that have recently retired, that haven’t been out of practice too long, that are coming in to assist,” said Betty Jo Rocchio, Mercy Chief Nursing Officer. “We have nurses that are just moving because they want a different experience or they want to travel. They’re moving across the country just to be able to help out with COVID.”

CoxHealth says its priority is to hire and maintain full time employees here, but it has also brought in traveling staff to fill the need- about 250, including nurses and respiratory therapy staff.

In a statement, CoxHealth said, ”We do not anticipate these levels continuing long-term, but we want to ensure we are ready to care for our patients, and ease workload on current staff as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

In late May, Mercy Springfield furloughed or laid off nearly 700 employees, including nurses, citing the economic impact of COVID-19. But the hospital says it brought back all the nurses. Mercy reports 140 nursing vacancies. CoxHealth’s website lists about 280 job openings for nurses.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

