TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Winter Fruit Salad

Recipe courtesy: Sara Kostelnick of Achieving Your Best

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 8-10

Ingredients:

Cranberry Sauce:

16 oz fresh cranberries

1 cup water

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon allspice

1-2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoons cloves

Add-Ins:

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, chopped into small pieces

1 pomegranate

1 cup mandarin oranges

1 pear, peeled, chopped into small pieces

1 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

Directions:

1. Place the cranberries with one cup of water into a medium sized pot and bring to a boil.

2. Add the maple syrup, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves, stir to mix well, and boil for 4 to 5 minutes – until the sauce thickens. The cranberries will begin to burst. You want the cranberries to burst and soften. If there are a few whole cranberries that is perfectly fine.

3. Taste the cranberry sauce, add more maple syrup and spices, if needed.

4. When the cranberry sauce has thickened {after about 4-5 minutes}, remove from the heat and allow to cool. Note: the natural pectin in cranberries will thicken the sauce.

5. In the meantime, toast the walnuts in a dry pan over medium heat for about 4-5 minutes, stirring constantly. Coarsely chop after they have been toasted, set aside to cool.

6. Then core, peel and chop the apple and pear into small pieces.

7. Place the chopped apple into the cooled cranberry sauce.

8. Add the mandarin oranges, pomegranate, and chopped walnuts, stir to combine.

9. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Use within 5 days.

Nutrition:

181 calories | 26 g carbohydrates | 3 g protein | 9 g fat | 1 g saturated fat | 3 g added sugar | 4 mg sodium | 269 mg potassium

