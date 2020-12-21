Teen arrested in Ozark, Mo. road rage shooting

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a road rage shooting in Ozark, Missouri.

Blake Doennig, 19, of Rogersville, is accused in “road rage” shooting incident originally reported on Dec. 16.

Doennig has been booked into the Christian County Jail without bond. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and first-degree property damage, according to the Ozark Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday night near the intersection of South Street and Ninth Street. Doennig is accused of firing shots from a black Chevrolet HHR in the road rage incident.

Police say the victim did not know the shooter, but no one was hurt.

“They actually did hit the car and there was a bullet that was actually lodged in the driver’s side headrest, in the back of the headrest, so it was a scary incident,” Lt. Jared Drye told KY3 on Thursday. “It definitely could have been worse.”

Drye said he understands the frustration that can occur out on the road, but said there are better ways to handle it.

“Typically this isn’t a life or death situation we’re talking about with a traffic violation on a minor traffic infraction, and so we want to do our best to give a wide berth, you know use your horn for what it’s for, which is for a warning of impending danger and not just as a come back because you’re upset with somebody in traffic,” Drye said.

If you find yourself in a road rage situation, Drye said the best thing you can do is contact police.

“If you see concerning behavior call 911, get a police officer out there and have them try and address that situation,” he said. “For situations like this you never know what somebody else is going to do or what they’re capable of and so you don’t necessarily want to insert yourself into that situation, that unknown situation unnecessarily.”

