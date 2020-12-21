Advertisement

Greenwood High School hoops star Aminu Mohammed makes college choice

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It came down to a final two of Georgetown and Georgia. Mohammed ended up going with Georgetown because of its strong academic tradition. It was a decsion that he did not make until today.

“It is just like saying ‘why Greenwood?’” Mohammed said. “When you look at it and say ‘what about the academics?’ That is why it is Georgetown; great academics. If you have a Georgetown degree you can go somewhere in the world. That is why it is Georgetown.”

Mohammed also put to bed any rumors that he would be leaving Greenwood at semester.

“If COVID doesn’t mess up the season, I am here. I’m home,” Mohammed said.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for Mohammed, as he played his freshman year of basketball in the Washington D.C. area, but style of play was another thing that drew Mohammed to Georgetown.

“They play the NBA style. Speaking with the coach he talks about trying to get it on defense and run out on offense in transition. That is my style trying to play fast in transition,” Mohammed said. “Him saying that, just get it and go, I like that.”

Mohammed, who is ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit in the Class of 2021 by Rivals and the No. 18 overall recruit by ESPN, has scored almost 2,300 points just over two years at Greenwood. His final five schools were: Indiana, Georgia, DePaul, Georgetown and Kansas State.

He will play for Hall of Fame NBA player Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.

As a sophomore, Mohammed was named Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 34.2 points and 17.3 rebounds per game. He led the Blue Jays to the state title while scoring 1,059 total points.

As a junior, Mohammed averaged 34.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per game. He helped lead Greenwood to its first Blue & Gold title in program history while setting the single game scoring record (49 points), tournament scoring record (155 points) and the most field goals made in a Blue & Gold Tournament (57).

In the 2020 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions, Mohammed set the single-game rebounding record with 23 and the tournament rebounding record with 52. He also became just the fifth player in T of C history to score 100 total points over a three-game tournament.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

